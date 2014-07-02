Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end
DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 1.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
Plastic DN 35 bend for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners with suction hoses equipped with a clip 1.0 connection and therefore generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Material
|Plastic
|Connection at the accessory end
|Cone
|Connection to suction hose¹⁾
|Clip 1.0
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 70 x 50