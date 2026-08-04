Dirt blaster, 050

Full power against stubborn dirt: the new performance dirt blaster with nozzle size 050 achieves up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor.

At max. 180 bar/18 MPa working pressure and 60°C water temperature, the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 050) unleashes its full power. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning power. It also achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Internal power losses have been minimised and the spray quality significantly improved. With ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for extremely long working times.

Features and benefits
Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor
  • Enormous time saving.
Minimised power losses and improved spray quality
  • Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt.
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
  • High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
  • Maximum service life.
Powerful cleaning performance
  • Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 180
Pressure (bar) max. 180
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Nozzle size ( ) 50
Connection thread M 18
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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