Extension hose for SC 1

With the extension hose for the SC 1, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches can be cleaned easily.

With the SC extension hose, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches and can be cleaned easily. The other accessory parts (manual nozzle, power nozzle, etc.) can easily be attached at any time.

Features and benefits
Compatible with other accessories
  • Need-based attachment of accessories such as the manual nozzle, round brush or power nozzle to the extension hose.
Flexible extension hose for effortless cleaning
  • Easy cleaning of hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 375 x 51 x 220
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Bathroom
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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