Filter set FCV 4

Two-step reliable Duo!Pure filter system for the FCV 4 vacuum mop from Kärcher, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter.

The multi-step Duo!Pure filter system for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter, provides reliable protection against moisture and ensures excellent filtration. The highly efficient flat pleated filter captures even the smallest particles in the air effectively. Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.

Features and benefits
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
  • Reliable filtration with flat pleated filter and sponge filter
Quick and easy to change
Safe and durable
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 60 x 70 x 30
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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