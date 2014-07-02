Hand nozzle

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas. Hand tool can be used with or without cleaning cover. Hard brushes remove stubborn dirt. Cleaning can then take place with cover for easy dirt removal. Hand tool ideal for wall tiles, mirrors, shower cubicles, cooker hoods, cookers, etc.

Features and benefits
Cleaning bristles
  • To remove coarse dirt
Convenient size
  • Optimal for small areas, windows etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 200 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Oven
  • Kitchens
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited