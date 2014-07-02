iSolar fall protection

Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.

Certified and standard-compliant personal security system for working safely on the roof. The fall protection contains a travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, a harness, an anchoring sling for fixing the fall arrestor, as well as a practical sheet steel case for storage and transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.4
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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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