spray bottle set Extra

The new Extra spray bottle set, including microfibre wiping cloth with Velcro fastening, wide and narrow wipers, rough dirt scraper and 20 ml window cleaner concentrate.

The new Premium spray bottle set, including size-adjustable pad holder, produces optimum results when cleaning both wide and narrow windows. The microfibre wiping cloth can be easily attached and quickly replaced thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener. Plus, you can use the dirt scraper to remove even the most stubborn dirt from the windscreen.

Features and benefits
Narrow and wide wipers
  • For the individual wiping of large and small windows.
hook-and-loop fastener
  • Thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener system, the microfibre wiping cloth can very easily and quickly be replaced.
Dirt scraper
  • With the dirt scraper, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed in no time.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Fabric fibre composition 85% Polyester; 15% Polyamide
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 120 x 120 x 250
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Even stubborn dirt
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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