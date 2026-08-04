Spray lance, 1550 mm, rotatable
1550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
1550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (bar)
|300
|Length (mm)
|1550
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
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