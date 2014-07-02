Steam turbo brush

No more tedious scrubbing! The steam turbo brush stands for effortless cleaning in half the time. It makes your work noticeably easier, especially when cleaning crevices, joints and corners.

Steam turbo brush for effortless cleaning in half the time. Powerful cleaning action obviates the need for scrubbing. Brush vibrates to assist the cleaning action of steam for easy dirt removal. Kärcher steam turbo brush cleans in crevices, corners and edges in half the time

Features and benefits
Oscillating brush
  • Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50 % faster cleaning
  • Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 125 x 45
Application areas
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Waste bins
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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