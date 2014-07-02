Underbody lance
Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.
Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (mm)
|700
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.7
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