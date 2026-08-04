Universal floor cloth set EasyFix

The universal floor cleaning cloths made of high-quality fine fibre are ideal for removing stubborn dirt with the steam cleaner. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system there is no contact with dirt when replacing the cloth.

The EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set includes two highly absorbent, hard-wearing floor cloths made from high-quality fine fibre for the EasyFix floor nozzle. The textile fabric with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results - even corners and edges are clean in no time. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press them onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.

Features and benefits
Universal floor cloth set EasyFix: Premium microfibre
Premium microfibre
The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Universal floor cloth set EasyFix: Convenient hook-and-loop system
Convenient hook-and-loop system
Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Universal floor cloth set EasyFix: Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
  • For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 345 x 115 x 10
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors
  • Hard floors
  • Wall tiles
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited