Vario joint

Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.

Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.

Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
  • Significant work relief.
Vario Joint
  • Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Flexibly rotatable through 180°
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 214 x 47 x 84

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Conservatories
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Vehicles
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited