Wash brush with soft bristles for cleaning sensitive areas and areas which are difficult to access in the outside area. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

The practical wash brush has soft bristles and is thus ideal for cleaning sensitive areas and areas which are difficult to reach in the outside area. Whether it is the car, garden furniture or the radiator grille - the wash brush ensures protective cleanliness and is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Extra soft bristles
  • Enables cleaning of sensitive areas
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 333 x 82 x 164
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
