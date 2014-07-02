WB 60 soft surface wash brush

Soft surface brush for cleaning larger surfaces such as cars, caravans, boats, photovoltaic systems, conservatories and shutters. Good area performance thanks to a working width of 248 mm.

The soft surface brush with a working width of 248 mm is particularly suitable for cleaning larger surfaces – from conservatories, cars, boats, solar panels and caravans to shutters. Despite the excellent cleaning power, the soft bristles go easy on the surface. And an all-round protector ring protects the item to be cleaned against unsightly scratches. The union nut guarantees a firm hold in the high-pressure gun, the rubber pad removes particularly stubborn dirt such as flies, and the ergonomic handle ensures easy and comfortable handling. In short, the ideal solution for large-scale cleaning tasks around the home and garden. The soft surface brush is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers.

Features and benefits
248 mm working width
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Rubber pad
  • Removes stubborn dirt
Cleaning agent application
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
  • Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Rotating protector ring
  • Protects surfaces against scratches.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 270 x 261 x 177
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Mobile homes
  • Conservatories
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden toys
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited