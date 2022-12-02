How to clean a BBQ: before or after use?

A regular cleaning measure before each use can include heating the grill on high for 15 minutes and then cleaning the grate with a grill cleaning brush. This way, any food residues or rust left behind can be easily removed. This process also kills bacteria. Before placing food on the grill, spray the grate with a little non-stick spray, this prevents the food from sticking to the grill and remaining there.

There are also a few tricks for keeping grease and residues to a minimum when barbecuing. Use marinade and other sauces sparingly to ensure that not too many drips onto the grill. Thanks to aluminium drip trays, grease and other liquids can be collected, preventing them from getting onto the grate, the grill floor or into narrow gaps on a BBQ. Coarse dirt on a BBQ can be avoided by ‘indirect grilling’, especially with charcoal grills. To do this, place an aluminium drip tray in the centre of the lower level of a grill, and the charcoal is piled up to the left and right of the tray. Cooking residues can be collected in a controlled way.

After use, heat the grill on a high setting, preferably with a closed lid, so that most of the residue inside the BBQ grill burns off. A wire brush can be used to clean the gaps – the brush will ideally be single, double or triple-sided depending on the design of the grill. Empty the drip trays after use or dispose of them in the recycling.