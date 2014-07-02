Round brush kit with brass bristles

Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for non-sensitive surfaces.

Round brush set with solid brass bristles for the effortless removal of stubborn dirt and encrustations - for example on the oven grate or hob. The sturdy metal bristles make the cleaning brushes a powerhouse among the steam cleaner brushes. Attention: Not suitable for sensitive surfaces such as wood or plastic.

Features and benefits
Brass brushes
  • Sturdy brushes for easy removal of stubborn dirt
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 40 x 26 x 26
Application areas
  • Barbecues
  • Oven
  • Even stubborn dirt
Accessories