Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi Comfort
The compact and flexible SC 1 Multi Comfort handheld steam cleaner with extension hose is ready for use in 30 seconds for really convenient, deep cleaning.
The compact SC 1 Multi Comfort handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and is ready for deep cleaning in a flash. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of viruses and 99.99% of all common household bacteria from hard surfaces. The additional extension hose included makes housework even easier and more flexible, even in hard-to-reach places. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi Comfort is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – meaning no long waiting times or interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due are always on display. There is also the option of extending to the innovative multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop.
Features and benefits
Convenient and flexible cleaning thanks to the extension hose includedWith the extension hose included with the device, even hard-to-reach areas such as corners and niches can be cleaned effortlessly. The accessory parts such as the hand nozzle etc. are inserted with ease.
Compact and practical device designEasy handling thanks to the compact design of the device. Ergonomic shape for effortless cleaning. The device can be stored at the location of use for easy access.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device. The LED indicator light shows when the cartridge needs to be changed with a one hour lead time.
LED light display with control panel
- For simple and effortless operation.
- Simply tap the control panel lightly once to activate the steam – no physical effort required.
- The easy-to-understand light display shows the following modes: heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 30
|Heating output (W)
|1300
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heat-up time (min)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 113 x 190
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- Extension hose SC 1
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Hand nozzle
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Application areas
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs