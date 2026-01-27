Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi

The compact SC 1 Multi handheld steam cleaner is ready for use in 30 seconds and enables convenient, deep cleaning.

The compact SC 1 Multi handheld steam cleaner cleans without chemicals and is ready for deep cleaning in a flash. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – for longer maintenance intervals and fewer interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change are always on display. There is also the option of extending to the innovative multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop.

Features and benefits
Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi: Compact and practical device design
Easy handling thanks to the compact design of the device. Ergonomic shape for effortless cleaning. The device can be stored at the location of use for easy access.
Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi: Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device. The LED indicator light shows when the cartridge needs to be changed with a one hour lead time.
Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi: LED light display with control panel
For simple and effortless operation. Simply tap the control panel lightly once to activate the steam – no physical effort required. The easy-to-understand light display shows the following modes: heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due.
Short heat-up time
  • With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications

Technical data

Area performance per tank filling (m²) approx. 30
Heating output (W) 1300
Cable length (m) 5
Heat-up time (min) 0,5
Tank capacity (ml) 200
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 345 x 113 x 190

¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.

Scope of supply

  • Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
  • Descaling cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
  • Hand nozzle

Equipment

  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi
Videos
Application areas
  • Fittings
  • Sinks
  • Wall tiles
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Hobs
Accessories