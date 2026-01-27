The compact and lightweight SC 2 Deluxe entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces – entirely without chemicals. The SC 2 Deluxe can display the operating mode at any time via the innovative illuminated LED ring. The accessories can be stored in the accessory bag. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the various accessories, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest gaps are hygienically cleaned. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.