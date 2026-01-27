Only our most innovative, powerful products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line: instantly recognisable as the best Kärcher device in its category. Our top steam cleaner SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line makes hygienic cleaning a relaxing exercise. High-end functions such as the steam output, which can be adjusted to the surface and degree of soiling, or the VapoHydro function, which can be used to switch on hot water in addition to steam, ensure real WOW moments while you work. The tank is removable and permanently refillable, guaranteeing uninterrupted cleaning. Thanks to the real-time LED display, you can see how quickly the device is ready for use, and thanks to the built-in accessory compartment, it's not just your home that is tidy once the work is done.