The SC 4 Deluxe steam cleaner cleans powerfully at 4.0 bar and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. The tank is removable and permanently refillable, guaranteeing uninterrupted cleaning. The extra-large integrated accessory storage compartment guarantees convenient storage of accessories, cables and the hose directly on the device. Other features include the illuminated LED strip for displaying the operating mode, the EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint for maximum ergonomics, innovative lamella technology, practical hook-and-loop system for the floor cleaning cloth and the various accessories for the removal of stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. Using three-step steam regulation, the steam flow can always be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt.