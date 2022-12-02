CAR CARE: TIPS FOR THE OUTSIDE AND INSIDE
If you want to enjoy your car for many years to come, you have to take care of it. Good car care does not only mean washing the car regularly, but also caring for the paint and bodywork, as well as keeping the interior clean. All it takes is a little time, suitable cleaning equipment and good care products. The best car care tips for an all-around well-cared-for car are here.
Car care is value preservation
Caring for your car not only ensures that it looks good for a long time to come, it also helps to ensure that the car retains its value. Regular sealing of the paintwork, for example, protects against weather-related damage, salt and dirt in winter or pollen and insects in summer. It also prevents rust, which makes surfaces porous and damages the car in the long run.
Caring for your car
Before you start caring for the paint, seats made of fabric or leather, plastic, glass and metal surfaces, you should clean the car thoroughly. To maintain the car’s value the exterior and interior are equally important. Clean the exterior regularly not just when the car is particularly dirty. Washing the car frequently, is always good for the vehicle, whether in a car wash, or at home with the pressure washer and the appropriate accessories. You should also clean the interior at regular intervals, preferably with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, a soft cloth and a suitable surface cleaner. How often you clean the car depends not only on the degree of soiling, but also on your personal demand for cleanliness.
With the right equipment, cleaning products and the best car care tips, caring for your car is easy all year round. Furthermore, polishing and taking care of the paintwork is much easier to do on a well maintained and clean car:
Rubber seals car care
Rubber seals in cars, such as those on doors or in the boot, are subjected to changing weather conditions. To prevent them from becoming brittle and leaking, you should keep the seals supple with a rubber care product. This also prevents the doors from sticking when temparatures get too high. However, care should be taken when using the product to ensure that it does not get onto the paintwork, as it can leave stubborn stains behind. You can also use commercially available Vaseline, if you haven’t got a specialised product at the ready.