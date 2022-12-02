4. Clean rim thoroughly

Now it's time for thorough rim cleaning: Often, despite detergent and pre-cleaning, stubborn dirt remains on the rim, especially in narrow gaps. These can be effectively cleaned with a wheel washing brush For particularly tight spots, a soft old toothbrush or a soft brush is also suitable.

If the residues cannot be completely removed in this way, cleaning products can be used once again: simply apply, leave on to act and rinse thoroughly with clear water.

Afterwards, allow the rim to dry or rub dry with a leather cloth. The latter is particularly recommended for chrome rims and black rims, since water spots are more noticeable on them.