Why should you clean carpets and upholstered furniture regularly?

Sofas and armchairs are what make living rooms so comfortable and cosy – and therefore experience the highest use. The same goes for beautiful rugs and carpets, which add comfort and accentuate your design but are also very susceptible to stains. To make sure you can enjoy these features for years to come, regular carpet and upholstery cleaning is required. There are several reasons for this:

More stubborn dirt is loosened

Unsightly stains disappear

Pet hair and harmful mites are removed

Upholstered furniture and carpets continue to look good, their lifetime is extended

The same goes for mattresses and car seats, by the way, which should also be cleaned regularly.