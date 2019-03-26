Tips for keeping the home clean
Around the world, people spend around 3 hours 20 minutes cleaning their home every week - according to a study of global cleaning behaviour conducted for Kärcher. Many cleaning devices or household supplies are used for this. Whether indoors or outside, the work is done much quicker with tips for the correct use, meaning you have more time for the good things in life.
Practical tips, tricks and application instructions for cleaning your home
Here you will find a range of tips and examples for getting your home into shape. Whether with a high pressure cleaner or duster - we have all the information about how to clean properly and quickly.
Tips for indoors
5 tips for a clean home with pets
Pets bring life to your own four walls – but also a certain amount of dirt. Whether it's your dog traipsing mud across your freshly washed floor, your cat spilling food next to her bowl, or your guinea pig streaking through his cage sending fur flying through your home.
Tips for avoiding dust and dirt in your home
It’s something we’re all too familiar with: You've just rid your house of dust, and there's another grey layer of it on your furniture and floors. And so the job starts all over again. It can be frustrating. It's no wonder that we don't like doing these household tasks. Here are some tips for keeping on top of the dirt.
Spring cleaning made easy
Winter is slowly coming to an end, and thorough spring cleaning following the cold months has become somewhat of a tradition for many people. The good intentions are there, and the need to start the year on a fresh note provides the impetus to approach the task of cleaning. But what does spring cleaning entail? And which tools and resources are required? These tips will show you how to get your house looking shipshape quickly and effectively.
Clean wooden floors quickly and gently
Wooden floors are becoming increasingly popular not least due to their appearance. But care is advised when it comes to cleaning: wooden floors are sensitive to water. How should you then proceed without damaging the floor covering? With the right floor cleaner, worrying about beautiful parquet is a thing of the past.
Steam cleaning: hygienic cleanliness without chemicals
Steam cleaners remove even stubborn dirt quickly and easily – and without any chemicals at all. They ensure cleanliness throughout the home in the most natural way, making them a real alternative to conventional methods of cleaning. Whether in the bathroom, the kitchen or the living room, they can be put to a wide variety of uses.
Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning
A cosy evening on the couch with snacks and drinks, children or pets romping around the living room – before you know it, crumbs and stains have found their way onto upholstery and carpets. But not to worry: It takes just a few simple tools to do away with these little mishaps. Using these tips and devices, your living areas and carpets will remain beautiful for years to come.
Tips for outside
D-I-Y Car Washing
Is it getting more and more difficult to see through the car’s dirty front windscreen? Or have the dear little ones left loads of biscuit crumbs and juice on the back seat? In that case, it is really time to give the car a thorough clean again. With the right equipment that is done quickly – and is even fun.
Getting everything clean after camping, hiking, surfing and co
So, it's time to pack your hiking boots or bike and head off to the countryside. It is just one of those things that equipment gets dirty. To get rid of dust and mud in next to no time, Kärcher has a practical aid and some useful tips for almost every holiday situation: the mobile, OC 3 low-pressure cleaner.