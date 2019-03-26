Tips to avoid dust and dirt in your home

Ventilate against dirt

Increasing the humidity stops dust from spreading so quickly in your home in the first place. Particularly in the winter months, because heating makes the ambient air particularly dry.

So during the cold season, place a bowl of water on your radiators. The water evaporates and so makes the ambient temperature more moist. But only ventilate for a short time, because leaving your windows open for too long lets too much dust from outside into your home.

Microfibre cloths also work well because of their antistatic effect. Because even without moisture, dust particles stick to the microfibre fabric. Which means they are great for use on furniture that is sensitive to water. You do need to be careful with high gloss furniture, however. Microfibres can scratch them, or take the shine off them.

Heavy dirt on shelves and dressers can also be cleaned using a vacuum cleaner with an upholstery brush.