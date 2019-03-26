Spring cleaning made easy

Task list

General:

• Clean the windows

• Put the curtains in the washing machine

• Remove cobwebs from walls and ceilings

• Wipe dust

• Clean the floors

1. Kitchen:

• Clean the oven and microwave

• Clean the extractor hood

• Thaw out and clean the fridge and freezer

2. Bathroom:

• Clean the sink, bathtub and shower, particularly drains

• Clean the toilet

• Clean mirrors

3. Living room:

• Vacuum sofas using an upholstery nozzle

• Clear out and wipe shelves and cupboards

4. Bedroom:

• Air and turn mattresses

• Gently wash bedding or take it to the cleaners

• Wash pillowcases and curtains

5. Outdoors:

• Clean the car inside and outside

• Remove dirt from terrace and driveway

• Tidy up the garage

• Get garden furniture back in shape