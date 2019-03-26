GETTING EVERYTHING CLEAN AFTER CAMPING, HIKING, SURFING AND CO

Cleaning wetsuits and surf equipment

If you don't want your wetsuit’s fabric texture to change, you should quickly remove all salt water residues from your equipment after surfing in the sea. As there often is no suitable water source for rinsing on the beach, the Mobile OC 3 Outdoor Cleaner is particularly suitable for cleaning on site.

Practical side-effect: You can remove the sand at the same time. However, before cleaning the suit, make sure that it is completely dry. Depending on the fabric, you might need some patience. You'll speed things up if you turn the suit inside out.