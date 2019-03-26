Five tips for a clean home with pets

Animal perspective

These are scenarios familiar to many animal lovers: A cat with its paws up against glass door asking to be let out or a dog pressing its snout up the window to watch a squirrel climbing a tree outside. The result: Paw prints wherever you look.

A window vacuum removes unsightly streaks and paw prints from glass doors easily and without much preparation. Simply spray on the detergent, loosen the dirt with the microfibre cloth and vacuum with the window vacuum.