Parquet is available in different variations, for instance strip parquet, mosaic parquet or herringbone parquet. As is the case with floorboards, the surface treatment is important for parquet: they are either waxed, oiled or varnished. Wooden floors may swell or shrink depending on the humidity. They are also sensitive to moisture. This means that, when cleaning, it is important to ensure that as little moisture as possible remains on the floor.