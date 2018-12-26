Who is going to clean it all up?

Christmas around the world

Different countries, different customs and different traditions. This popular saying also applies to Christmas celebrations. In many countries, people celebrate Christmas with different customs and traditions. Come with us on a trip around the world and see how differently Christmas is celebrated.

The Americas

Santa Claus is very popular in the USA. The sleigh is led by eight reindeer, and presents are placed under the Christmas tree during the night of 24 to 25 December. Children usually leave a glass of milk and some biscuits for Santa on Christmas Eve.

In Mexico, celebrations already start twelve days before Christmas Eve. People go from house to house looking for somewhere for Mary and Joseph to stay on Christmas Eve. A piñata made of papier-mâché is filled with sweets and fruit and hit with a stick until the sweets fall out.

In Brazil, Christmas trees and Christmas cribs as well as colourfully decorated houses are part of the festive season. This custom also exists in Colombia. On 7 December, "Little Candles' Day", streets and houses in the towns and cities are lit up by thousands of candles and lanterns. Firework displays are traditional on Christmas Eve.