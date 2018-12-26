Cleaning with the experts

Can I use the steam cleaner to clean laminate and parquet floors?

Anyone with laminate or parquet floors knows the challenges they present: they cannot be cleaned with too much water, just wiped damp. That means that the floor should be dry again after a few seconds. But this begs the question whether it is really advisable to use a steam cleaner? With the following tip, you will not have any problems: simply clip in two floor cloths and wipe on the lowest steam setting. Expert Urte Paaßen dispels the myth that fabric softener is good for cleaning laminate, as the agent leaves a thin film on the floor and makes footprints visible.

How do I clean the bathroom and kitchen?

A steam cleaner uses a combination of pressure and hot water steam. This combination is enough to clean the bathroom and kitchen units without chemicals. Limescale and soap residues in the bathroom can be removed using the point jet nozzle and round brush – without time-consuming scrubbing by hand. If the limescale layer is particularly thick, apply some citric acid-based cleaner to the area and after half an hour's contact time rinse off with water. Urte Paaßen advises against using vinegar-based cleaners, as the acid they contain can damage chrome parts, seals and joints. In order to prevent these deposits from developing in the bathroom in the first place, rinse the walls of the shower cubicle after every shower and wipe dry with a micro fibre cloth. An even gentler way of removing the moisture is to suction it off with a window vac.

Grease and encrusted food residues in the kitchen can be dissolved using the steam cleaner. A soft velour nozzle cover is best for cleaning stainless steel surfaces on the exhaust hood. And if you want to bring out your delicate high-gloss unit fronts, use cotton cloths for cleaning and Vienna chalk for polishing – this way there will be no scratches.