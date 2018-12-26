Sarah's Quest for Clean Water

Four or five times a week, Sarah has to go into the forest to collect new firewood for her family. The path she must take is long. Branches and twigs lie heavy on the girl's head and shoulders – she switches between the two so that the weight remains bearable across the long distance she must walk. She could buy the wood herself, but it is far too expensive.



The 15-year-old girl lives with her family in a small village in western Kenya. Many of the people in this remote area live below the poverty line – in mud huts, without medical care or running drinking water. The closest river is dirty and contains countless bacteria, yet the locals drink the cloudy liquid, because there is no alternative. The consequences are often severe – typhoid and cholera. On the doctor's recommendation, they boil the water over an open flame. For many, this is the only way to kill the bacteria responsible for illnesses.



The demand for firewood is one of the reasons deforestation has increased in Kenya in recent decades. Wood is by far the most important source of energy there, and is used for cooking and heating – 90% of the lumber is used as firewood. The consequence of this is that the forest loses its ability to store and convert CO2, and air pollution increases.