"Spiros has a perfect work-life balance"

How did you find your protagonist – and how did you hit upon the idea of making a film about him?

I met him last year on holiday, and even then I thought that he'd make a suitable subject for an advertising film, because with his open, honest manner he's quite a strong character. He's got a perfect work-life balance and does what fulfils him. He enjoys working on the beach in the sunshine and having contact with tourists. Also, Spiros is a kind-hearted, hospitable person. For example, he always put something on the grill for all of us.

Were there any major challenges during the filming?

No, actually. It certainly helped that I was already there in February to keep the contact going and to tell Spiros about the project. In the winter, Corfu is almost empty of people. During those three days with Spiros and his family, we developed a friendly relationship. So we were able to start off well with the filming in May – also because we didn't have to get involved in any endless location scouting. Spiros just simply did his thing. Early one morning, when we were driving up a mountain with him to do some filming, we noticed how much he was enjoying the trip and the view. He wasn't at all put off by the camera.

Siga, siga – relax, relax – is Spiros' motto in life. Was his relaxed attitude also apparent during the work on the film?

Yes, this different mentality was also a lot of fun. In addition, our concept was very open. So we could go on a trip with Spiros and also make spontaneous decisions. One scene that I especially like is where Spiros sprays water into the air with the pressure washer. That wasn't planned. In the film you can see how much fun he was having. Even when we took lots of film, he kept saying: "No problem, take it easy." That was one of our most relaxed shoots.