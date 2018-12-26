Using a high-pressure cleaner as an ice drill

Could you explain how the drilling process works?

The drilling process is very simple: we draw water from surface streams and ponds into a settling tank. Water is fed from the settling tank to the hot water high-pressure cleaner, where it is heated and pressurised. That water is then fed along high-pressure thermoplastic hose to a ~2 m long steel or brass tube that we call the “drill stem”. On the end of the drill stem, we attach a nozzle holder and the solid pencil jet nozzle that forces the water through a circular orifice of about 1 mm diameter. This high-pressure hot water jet melts the ice as the stem is lowered slowly down the borehole into the glacier. In theory, the stem never touches the ice, allowing it to hang as a pendulum and thereby drill vertically. In practice, particularly when debris gets into the hole, this may not be achieved. Drilling by hot water can advance at rates of >2 m per minute, but with surface and englacial debris, and compromised combustion at high elevation, progress was slow – no faster than 0.5 m per minute – on Khumbu Glacier. However, progress of 0.5 m per minute is infinitely better than no progress at all and we have plenty of time.

Throughout this project you carried out many physical tasks, plus dealt with weeks of altitude and coldness; were there particular things you did to make your time a little more comfortable?

The support staff and porters were super company, as well as being amazingly accommodating and effective. The scenery is awe-inspiring and never ceases to amaze. Internet is available in lodges right up to Everest base camp, which allowed us frequent contact with the outside world. However, it has to be said that Duncan’s jokes didn’t really help.

What did you personally like the most on your last expedition to Khumbu Glacier?

Since I have drilled boreholes in many glaciers in some fairly amazing environments, I would have to say that it was probably the overall experience: flying into and spending a couple of days in Kathmandu, flying internally to Luckla airport (with its runway sloping straight off the mountainside), trekking to Everest base camp and then working, and finally doing it all again on the way down. With the fieldwork having been successful, this was an extremely enriching and rewarding overall experience.