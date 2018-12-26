How does a pressure washer work?

The animated graphics illustrate the Kärcher K 7 Full Control for you. Where is the motor, where does the water go once it enters the pressure washer through the garden hose, and how is the pressure created?

Example: the Kärcher K 7 Full Control

The heart of every pressure washer is its electric motor, which drives the pump system [1]. In order for the pumps to work correctly, they need water, which is provided, for example, by a garden hose [2]. Before it is put under pressure, the water flows into a double-walled casing around the motor, which cools it down [3]. This reduces noise and also extends the device's run time.



The motor drives a wobble plate, which moves the three pistons up and down [4]. The K 7 Full Control features a total of three pistons, which each work with one suction and one pressure valve. The downward motion of the pistons [6] draws the water through a suction valve [5] and into the cylinder or piston chamber. When the piston moves up again, it pushes the water out of the piston chamber and through a pressure valve [7] towards the injector.



Cleaning agent [10] is added to the injector [8] if required. The water then flows out of the pump [9] to the high-pressure gun.



Of course, in real time, this all happens so fast that once you have turned on the device, you can immediately press the trigger to start cleaning. The pressure washer pictured here features an LED display on the trigger gun, which shows the pressure level selected, as well as an example application. This makes it easy to find the right setting for every application.



Quite apart from the outstanding cleaning performance, cleaning with a pressure washer also saves water, because while around 3,500 litres flow through a garden hose in an hour, a pressure washer uses just 400 to 600 litres. The saving effect is compounded since the high water pressure speeds up the work.