Global wellness factor: A clean home

On the Japanese cleaning moral and 'quick cleaning' in the USA

2.47 people, 65 square metres of living space in the Tokyo region, a pet in one in five homes – the statistical average household in Japan. The living space outside the capital is just under 110 square metres. US-American households comprise an average of 2.5 people. They have around 220 square metres of space, which almost 70% of them share with a pet – for the majority a dog or cat as in Japan. Two countries, two different lifestyles – one reason to explore the cleaning habits in Japan and the USA more closely. In a conversion with Kenji Asaki of Kärcher in Japan and Dan Hayes from the USA, the key question was: How do you clean on different sides of the Pacific?

Japan emerges from the survey with two extreme results: as the country with the greatest love of technology, but the shortest time spent cleaning. Can you explain that?

Kenji Asaki: Cleaning one of the top household activity for us – A survey says that 40% clean their apartment or house every day, and a further 40% every two to three days. The frequency of cleaning simply means it's quicker to do. We also take our shoes off before going into the house – which is a big factor in not getting floors in particular so very dirty in the first place. There's no contesting that we Japanese also love technology. So it is only logical that we also use electrical aids in the home. The vacuum cleaner is the appliance of choice, and robot vacuums are also becoming increasingly popular.

Is cleaning 'along the way' also common in the USA?

Dan Hayes: Here in the USA, like Japan, we tend to clean our apartments and houses regularly throughout the week – what we call 'quick cleaning' is widespread. It used to be different, and comes simply from the fact that in many households everyone goes out to work and wants to keep the weekend free to relax. In the USA, mops are very popular for cleaning floors, and among electrical appliances, the vacuum cleaner also tops the sales figures.

Does that mean carpets are popular floor coverings in both countries?

Dan Hayes: That's true for us in the USA. The North Americans love carpets and they are becoming increasingly popular thanks to ever-improving, durable materials. Carpets currently lead the ranking of floor coverings, followed by parquet and ceramic tiles. In lounges and bedrooms in particular, nothing beats the warm, welcoming atmosphere of a carpeted floor for US-Americans.

Kenji Asaki: Nowadays, wooden hard floor coverings are found in virtually every home. Here in Japan, we work selectively with tatami mats – these are made of braided or compressed rice straw and are laid individually, particularly in the lounge area.