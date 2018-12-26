No more cleaning ever again?

So would cleaning robots not be viable for a wider market?

For more complex areas of use like office cleaning, with many obstructed surfaces, cleaning robots cannot currently match the efficiency of a professional cleaner. There are, however, many areas of application in which the use of a robot is conceivable and efficient with currently available technologies. Essential for us is 100% functionality and safety, especially if the robots are to be used in public spaces. Developing this is exceedingly complex, as the sensor technology, for example, must provide environmental perception that guarantees collision-free operation; for example, if a shelf falls down in a supermarket or there is a person standing in the way. The challenge is to intelligently link different technologies, which requires high-performance software.

What would your perfect cleaning robot look like, and where would it be used?

My vision is to have a cleaning robot that achieves maximum autonomy and that can be used on all surfaces 100% safely and economically. That would be the breakthrough that must be made in the next three to five years, and that current solutions have not yet made. This would allow us to open up numerous fields of application, even in busy public areas.

And thinking one step further than that – will there be intelligent cleaning robots?

Of course, a great many possibilities can result from combining digitisation, i.e. the smart networking of data, and automation, i.e. robotics. But I think in our industry we always have to look at what will actually bring our customers added value, and bring our solutions into line with their requirements. This guiding principle also applies to comprehensive intelligence.