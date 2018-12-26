On the Hunt for Dirt

Interview with Martin Lutz

In an interview, Martin Lutz, Managing Director of the Research and Testing Institute for Facility Management GmbH reveals where the greatest obstacles to cleanliness are hidden in our own homes.

Mr Lutz, how do you define dirt?

I always describe dirt as ‘material in the wrong place’ and refer to the following example: Marmalade on a piece is buttered bread is material in the correct place, whereas marmalade on the floor is material in the wrong place. Whether or not an environment is considered dirty always also depends on one’s subjective feeling, especially in private settings. This makes it difficult to give a general definition of dirt.

Are there any typical types of dirt that one finds in every living space?

Loose fine dirt can be found in every house, which primarily consists of dust, lint and hair.

What’s the most effective way to get rid of such loose fine dirt?

First, we have to clearly distinguish between tidying up and cleaning. When cleaning, you consciously know what you are doing and specifically select a cleaning method based on the type of dirt at hand. When you tidy up, you’re only making an area clean ‘to the eyes’. One good example is dusting. In this case, many people will instinctively reach for a damp rag. However, it is much for effective to get rid of household dust by using a dry microfibre cloth or a duster since these take advantage of the electrostatic properties of the cleaning textiles and do a much better job at bonding to dust. So, you should always ask yourself: ‘Am I tidying up or am I cleaning?’

How has the dirt found in our homes changed over time?

In the past, dirt often originated from inside the home, such as soot particles emitted by an oven or an open fire. Today, we tend to carry much more dirt into our houses and apartments from the outside.

Environmental factors have, of course, also changed the composition of dirt. One of the big differences likewise has to do with the types of surface materials that we use. Earlier, surfaces were often ‘cleaned until worn out’. For example, floors would get resurfaced with a layer of wax, which you will often see on older parquet floors.

Today, the original condition of a surface is supposed to last as long as possible. Preserving value by applying targeted cleaning combined with maintenance has become much more important for people. A lot has also changed when you look at the assortment of cleaning products. The market has become oversaturated with products bearing imaginary names that give little clue as to what they were actually developed for. It seems that the good, old-fashioned all-purpose cleaner has become obsolete...