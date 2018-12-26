Mud, sweat & high pressure: the Dakar Rally 2017

Same race, different challenges

On 2 January 2017, 318 vehicles set off from Asunción (Paraguay) on the great Dakar Rally, with 220 reaching their destination Buenos Aires (Argentina) 12 stages later. The challenge of navigating a vast route in difficult terrain within a short space of time ought to be just as great today as it was in the early years of the race. But a lot has changed behind the scenes: today there are countless helpers at work making sure that everything runs as smoothly as possible.



In 2017, there were 60 medical personnel, for example, who took care of the drivers' health, while 22,000 police officers ensured the safety of the event. The kitchen service, cleaning personnel and set-up teams worked hard to ensure that there was a bivouac ready and waiting at the end of each stage – including a canteen tent serving from 4.30am until late at night. In addition to the organisers, who took care of procedures at the bivouacs, the teams' own mechanics and technicians were a major source of support for the drivers. They were not following them directly on the race track, however, but on asphalt roads. This meant that their work did not begin until the end of a stage, when they would check the rally vehicles over. And Kärcher was also on the road with Dakar, with a Cleaning Centre and mobile cleaning trio.