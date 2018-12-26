The longest Trucks in the World

Kings of the road

There is some dispute about where the name of the Pilbara region in Western Australia comes from. Some people believe it comes from the Aboriginal word “bilybara”, which means “dry”. Others say that it is derived from the name of a local species of fish. Wherever its name comes from, the region features spectacularly beautiful nature and some of the oldest natural landscapes in the world. Endless deserts, rocky gorges and remote settlements. But there is another side to the region as well. It is at the heart of the Australian mining industry, which requires the transportation of large quantities of crude oil, salt, natural gas and iron ore.

To connect the region to the rest of this expansive country, the drivers of road trains have to cover vast distances. Road trains are huge trucks which are used in Australia to transport goods overland to remote regions. Nowhere in the world has more road trains or longer road trains than Australia. Hundreds of these vehicles are operated by the logistics company Linfox. Not only do they transport the mined natural resources, they also supply the region with vital goods such as food products or fuel.

Rob Harrison is a road train driver. He has done the job for 20 years and knows the area like the back of his hand. From the red sand of the expansive desert landscape to the crystal-clear water of the ocean – he has seen everything the region has to offer. And he has a passion for trucking.