Stuck to the Munich underworld

Screens and displays are not always the optimal solution

Merkel's work seems to have fallen out of time. Digitalisation in the industry is still far from destroying the classic large advertising spaces. "You hear again and again that advertising on screens and displays is the future. Our experience tells us otherwise. Many of our customers don't want to appear as an annoying ad between the weather report and news", says Alexander Merkel.

In addition, smaller customers such as hairdressers or stationery shops cannot afford the high prices of the modern advertising formats. "Even so-called runners, where several advertising posters are displayed one after the other, are not the optimum solution", says Klaus Merkel. "They change too quick. Everyone likes to read when they have time - when waiting on a train or in a doctor's surgery. They also read ads."

Alexander Merkel can imagine doing his job for a long time yet. "I like the mix of paperwork and craft. You plan and organise, but are also involved in the assembly. And that you have a visible result at the end", he says. It is already possible that he will eventually hand over the company to the next generation. "But it is difficult to assess how this market is developing. Whether digitalisation will push aside everything or even classic advertising types will endure a few more decades." Alexander Merkel was able to pass on the knowledge of the Munich underworld to his children – and ensure that it is not lost.