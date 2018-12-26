The "crime scene cleaner" in the music world

"Cleaning is extremely intensive"

One area in the club where one cannot wait until the following morning to clean is the toilets. The meditative mood that sometimes accompanies clearing and tidying up the next day doesn't amount to a whole lot, explains Max Friedrich: "Cleaning the toilets is always something special. There are peak times at concerts, e.g. when there is a break, when everyone runs off to the toilets." When the band is playing, there is nobody there."

Even the most enjoyable party ends at the latest when the lights are switched on again indicating that it is time to clean up. Glaring lights reveal what event cleaners can expect the next morning. Max Friedrich finds himself philosophising: "The intensive light reflects the character of the cleaning because cleaning is extremely intensive. It is important that you see everything and restore everything to its initial state." He explains how important this is with an anecdote: One time when the lights went out in a star-rated restaurant, Friedrich equipped his staff with headlamps on the spot.

Some days the bright lights also help show what the public has left behind besides the dirt - lost property, from mobile phones to shirts. Max Friedrich has a lasting memory of one lost item. "In the Festsaal Kreuzberg venue we also cleaned the beer garden. When I was cleaning up I found a pair of Gucci sunglasses. It turned out that they belonged to the Austrian rapper Yung Hurn, who likes to wear designer accessories. The sunglasses were returned to the rightful owner - and he was extremely thankful."