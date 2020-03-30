A life for the gentle giants of Thailand

There is no holding back when the elephants see water! A few moments ago, the troop was taking a leisurely trot towards the lake in single file and then, suddenly, they crash down the bank and throw themselves into the cool water. “Bath time is the real high point of the day for our charges,” explains Somchat Changkarn. The Thai mahout has been in the job at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center (TECC) in Lampang for 17 years. To make things easier for visitors to the Center, the 40-year-old goes by Dang for short. He has two children and is now the chief mahout, caring for 111 elephants, along with the rest of his team. The Center is around 80 km south-east of the provincial capital, Chiang Mai, in the north of Thailand. The Center covers a large, wild area full of thick forests and lush, green hills; a breeding station and elephant hospital; a visitor centre and a mahout school.

Mahouts are trained elephant herders, able to direct these grey giants with simple commands, gestures and touches. “Nobody knows elephants like an experienced mahout,” says Dang. “We can read their body language precisely and it tells us how that animal is feeling at that moment and what it needs, and when it is time for a refreshing bath in the lake, they tell us that, too. They get restless and that shows us that they want to go down to the water.”