Insights into a good life

Interview with Nico Rose

Together with Dr Nico Rose, expert on positive psychology, coach and staff of Bertelsmann´s CHRO, difference is taking time in this issue for a journey into the secrets of happiness – and finding out what Kärcher could have to do with it.

Dr Rose, looking back at history, is it particularly difficult to be happy today?

I don’t think it has got more difficult; quite the opposite, in fact. But the challenges and problems we encounter on the path to happiness have evolved due to changes in our living conditions. I would describe them as “better problems” compared to earlier times.

To take a couple of examples: In the past, if you were the first son of a cobbler, you would become a cobbler too, without any ifs or buts. You might have been happy with that, you might not. The question didn’t come up. Today, in Germany alone you can choose from around 20,000 courses of study. Some people may find this freedom of choice a burden, but it is generally considered a good thing. The same goes for later on in life. In the past, people didn’t live long enough to worry about what they would do when they retired. Or there were no pensions, and people simply worked until they dropped. Looking at things from an objective perspective, I think we are better off today. But we also have to make more decisions under conditions of uncertainty. That can affect our mood subjectively. Nevertheless, I doubt people would swap their lives with those from 200 years ago.

One person’s joy is another person’s sorrow: how much does the understanding of happiness vary in different regions of the world?

To take a somewhat simplified view, the understanding of happiness can be roughly divided into East and West. In this case, the Western perspective is characterised by individualistic cultures based on the prototype of the American Dream. The focus is primarily on personal happiness. On the other side, you have collectivist cultures with China as the prototype. In this case, personal happiness is linked much more strongly to other people or to the “system”.

Generally speaking, Western European cultures fall halfway between these two philosophies. Scandinavia is an interesting case. For years, the Scandinavian countries have come out on top of the rankings of the world’s happiest countries. People there enjoy a great deal of individual freedom, but at the same time a sophisticated welfare state system ensures that material differences between citizens are not too large and there is a strong sense of togetherness. This mix seems to be an ideal breeding ground for personal happiness.