Watering clock WT 2

3-way distributor incl. watering clock. The watering stops automatically once the selected time has lapsed (max. 120 minutes). With G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece.

The WT 2 is a watering clock and 3-way distributor in one. It has two tap connectors with independent controllers and features an optimal water flow. A watering clock is integrated in the third tap connector. The watering time can be set infinitely up to 120 min. The watering stops automatically once the set time has lapsed. The WT 2 with G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece can be used universally in conjunction with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for convenient handling. The smooth-running union joint with the robust interior thread guarantees simple attachment to the tap. Compatible with most click systems.

Features and benefits
Watering clock WT 2: 2 independent, adjustable water connections and 1 outlet with water timer
2 independent, adjustable water connections and 1 outlet with water timer
Ideal for connecting three hoses to a single tap with G1 thread
Watering clock WT 2: Smooth-running union joint
Smooth-running union joint
Simple attachment to the tap
Watering clock WT 2: Plastic thread
Plastic thread
Very robust.
Includes tap adaptor and pre-filter
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 92 x 225 x 200

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
