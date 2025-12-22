For targeted watering according to requirements: The new water timer WT 4 is especially easy to program. Thanks to the detachable operating unit, the large controller and the clearly arranged control panel, the programming is easy and effortless. The maximum watering duration is 120 minutes. Each watering session starts and stops punctually and automatically at the respective pre-set time. Tap adapter and prefilter are included, the required 9-volt battery is not included. With water timers from Kärcher, the watering system starts and stops punctually at the pre-programmed time fully automatically. So not only does water flow when it is really needed - they save money and protect the environment. The Kärcher water timers are compatible with all known hook-and-loop systems.