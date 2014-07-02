Universal Hose Connector with Aqua Stop

Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. Ergonomic design for convenient handling.

Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Universal hose connector is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.

Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
  • For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Ergonomic design
  • For easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
  • Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 33 x 42
Universal Hose Connector with Aqua Stop
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited