Hose set for pressure washers

Hose set for high-pressure cleaning or garden watering. With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), G3/4 tap adaptor, 1 x universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.

The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The sets comprises a 10 m phthalate-free (< 0.1%) PrimoFlex® hose (3/4"), a G3/4 tap adaptor, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
10 m 3/4" PrimoFlex® hose
Plus universal hose connector 2.645-193.0
Plus universal hose connector with Aqua Stop 2.645-194.0
G3/4 tap adaptor
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited