Professional cleaning comes with many challenges, which is why a software platform was developed that offers a customised solution for just about everything. The scalable soniq IQ ecosystem optimises the work of everyone involved and makes intelligent cleaning possible. soniq IQ consists of the following four modules and two innovative components:

Module tool

organises your equipment fleet in the best way.

Module crew

optimizes your cleaning staff and their tasks.

Module space

provides structure and clarity when cleaning.

Module business

supports customer management.

soniq IQ Data pipeline

enables seamless data exchange between soniq IQ and your existing IT environment.

soniq IQ Customer interface

easily communicate with your customers and ensure data availability.